Hendersonville Post Office Alternative Pony Mailbox One of Top 100 UPS Shipping Outlets

An alternative to the Hendersonville post office, Pony Mailbox and Business Center is the only service in Hendersonville that allows customers to shop all four mail carriers for the best price and shipping time. The center is an authorized shipping agent for UPS, FedEx, DHL, and the U.S. Postal Service. They have been named one of the top 100 UPS outlets out of 4,500 nationwide outlets.



But Pony Mailbox and Business Center is more than just a shipping center, they offer a variety of small business services such as Hendersonville printing. Customers can come into the center or take advantage of their convenient online printing tool to design and print business cards, door hangers, magnets and more. They also offer a digital media print center from Kodak.



Other small business services include a notary public Hendersonville TN available Monday – Friday during regular business hours with special appointments available after hours, off site, and on Saturdays. Pony Mailbox and Business Center helps customers with document shredding needs. Bulk shredding services are available with a commercial grade machine that shreds up to 250 pages per minute with rates as low as $0.58/pound. The center’s full small business amenities menu includes laminating, graphic design services, private mailboxes, faxing, scanning and copying. Customers can choose to purchase these individually or they can sign up for a business account.



Pony Mailbox and Business Center’s reputation as a reliable one stop shop for small business needs is maintained by owner, Patrick McCorkle, “who works diligently to meet the needs of his customers. Patrick is committed to expand business services and works daily to surpass customer expectations,” according to an article on Ponymailboxcenter.com.



About Pony Mailbox and Business Center

Located in the heart of Hendersonville, TN, Pony Mailbox and Business Center offers professional service and high quality materials for individuals and small businesses with mailing, packaging and small business service needs. Parcels are safely packaged and delivery options are available, utilizing 4 optimal carriers. Pony Mailbox was started in the late 1980s as Hendersonville's first alternative to the U.S. Post Office. For more information, visit http://www.ponymailboxcenter.com/.