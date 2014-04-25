Henderstone Announces a Generous 33% Discount on Quartz Worktop and a Free E-Book Detailing Installation Info of Worktops

Coxheath, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- A well-known online retailer of different types of high quality worktops in the United Kingdom, Henderstone recently announced a special offer on quartz worktops. The original price of quartz worksurfaces is £300 per square meter which has now been reduced to £200 per square meter.



Due to its non-porous nature and stain-resistance capabilities, quartz has been a preferred choice for worksurfaces in not just UK but many other European countries. The only complaint that most business and home owners have is that quartz worksurfaces are expensive. Given the quality and range of benefits quartz worktops provide, it’s no surprise that the product comes with a premium price tag but not at Henderstone. In fact, with generous offers such as the one currently run by Henderstone, quartz worktops are well within the budget of most people.



A ‘straight 33% reduction’ in prices will perhaps sound like music to all those planning to install new worktops in offices or homes. Others who intend to undertake home or office improvement projects in near future can stock up on quartz worktops now and save a great deal on purchases.



There’s no online store in the UK that can offer quartz worktops manufactured by reputed companies at such prices. Stores with shop fronts cannot match the price either. It’s a win-win situation for buyers as the special offer on quartz worktops is no doubt tempting and Henderstone is a credible organization that they need not worry about.



The company spokesperson informed that it’s a limited time offer. Individual or bulk buyers interested in taking up the opportunity will have to act swiftly as the stock is likely to be cleared pretty soon given the high demand quartz worktops are in the UK market. While individual buyers won’t necessarily take home the entire stock so soon, bulk buyers such as home improvement service providers and interior design firms are likely to seize the opportunity rather quickly.



As of now, Henderstone’s special offer on quartz worktops is valid on 4 variants including black starlight, white starlight, grey starlight and pure white. Depending upon one’s personal preferences, a buyer can choose one or all of these variants.



Henderstone is also providing a free e-book to anyone interested in learning about worktop installation. The people responsible for supervising home or office improvement projects can sure benefit from this detailed guide, created by Henderstone’s experts who’ve decades of cumulative industry experience.



About Henderstone

A leading seller of worktops in the United Kingdom, Henderstone has earned the reputation of being the most reliable online worktop retailer in the region. The company sources high quality worksurfaces from some of the world’s best manufacturers and sells tested products through its online retail store. Since the company has a network of manufactures and other companies, it is in a position to provide the best quality material at highly competitive prices.