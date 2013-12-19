Henderstone Offers Unique & Finest Quality Granite Worktops at Competitive Prices

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- One can grab finest quality Granite Worktops at highly affordable prices from Henderstone. The worktops are professionally installed and offer various benefits to the users. They last for a lifetime and perform efficiently when effectively taken care of. The worktops are designed creatively and elegantly thereby fulfilling the requirements of the customers. These are the most suitable ones for an individual’s kitchen. Granite products are quite famous among the masses due to the fact that it is a cheaper and is a natural stone.



As per the website, the biggest qualities inherited by Henderstone’a Granite Worktops are that they are scratch free and heat resistant. Any heated pots or pans can be laid down over the worktops without any fear of getting them damaged. They do not stain and are non-porous in nature. The company offers a wide range of textures, colors and styles of the granite stones. One can choose and select from over 500 different worktops depending on one’s tastes and needs.



The company provides impartial and expert advice to its valuable customers when it comes to choosing a worktop from them. One can get quotes from them within 12 hours. Henderstone strives to provide exceptional quality and pays attention to detail as well. It employs the latest computer controlled polishing and cutting machinery. It incorporates a team of highly skilled stone masons who work to create perfect Granite Worktops for suiting the needs of the customer. One can even look for quality and beauty of such worktops by visiting the newly fitted showroom of the company.



According to the website, the company sources the best and the finest quality material for its customers at discounted prices. All the products are designed with a lot of innovation and in accordance with the strict and exceptional quality standards. One can avail a 10 year insurance guarantee on all the kitchen worktops. The company is committed to excellence in service delivery like they offer effective after sales services to its customers. It works to improvise the services by listening effectively to its customers. One can grab more detailed information about the products and their features by logging on to the website http://www.henderstone.co.uk/.



About Henderstone

Henderstone is a leading specialist supplier offering corian worktops, quartz and granite worktops in the South East. It offers finest quality and unique work surfaces designed specially to meet the demands of the consumers. The work surfaces are fabricated with precision and with a proper attention to detail. One can attain excellent services and amazing products from the company. A 10 year warranty is what Henderstone offers on all of its products.



For Media Enquiry

Telephone: 01622 747040

Email: info@henderstone.co.uk

Website: http://www.henderstone.co.uk/