Hendrick Honda Asks the Public: "How Would You Promote the New Accord"

Bradenton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Hendrick Honda Bradenton, a premier Honda dealership in Bradenton, Florida, is hosting a #1DAYWITHACCORD Social Media Event to promote the release of the 2013 Honda Accord. Bradenton and Sarasota residents on Facebook are encouraged to record a 30 to 60 second video of how Hendrick Honda Bradenton should promote the 2013 Honda Accord. Examples include a music video, interview, song, or any type of marketing that conveys fun, humor, and creativity.



Fans can submit their entry, comment on other fan videos, and vote for their favorite video submission directly on the Hendrick Honda Bradenton Facebook page located at this link: http://bit.ly/Q2ItmQ. For video entries submitted, fans are automatically entered to win one day with the Honda Accord to implement their marketing idea, as well as 2 nights at the Longboat Key Club & Resort. The Longboat Key Club & Resort is Sarasota's premier AAA Four-Diamond beachfront resort and private club with a growing list of unparalleled amenities and guest services in Southwest Florida.



“We’re excited. The new Accord is bolder, cooler, and an awesome addition to the 2013 lineup. We really want Bradenton residents to know how it feels to promote such an awesome car for such an ambitious brand,” explained, Matt Woods, General Manager of Hendrick Honda Bradenton. To enter, fans can submit their video and check on the status right here: http://bit.ly/Q2ItmQ. For Official Rules, fans can visit the Hendrick Honda Facebook page here: http://ow.ly/dyfPb



Hendrick Honda Bradenton is Bradenton’s premier destination for new and pre-owned Honda vehicles located at 5515 14th St. W. Bradenton, FL 34207. For directions, call 888.731.3027.