Hengshui Haijiang Filter Press Group Manufactures Wide Range of Filter Presses

Hengshui, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The term processing has vast meaning and filtration is included in it. Filtration itself refers to various processes that are implemented to separate solid from liquid without wasting the liquid. It has vast application in various industries and often involves multiple complex steps. Hengshui Haijiang Filter Press Group is a manufacturing company that caters to needs and requirement of industry-level filtration. It is the largest manufacturer of industrial filter press in China. Its products are highly efficient in solid-liquid separation and the clientele of the company is a kind of testimony to the fact.



Hengshui Haijiang manufactures the main equipment required in any filtration process. The filter plate is developed in different ways for separation of different mixtures and compounds. Smart pressure filter, vacuum rotary drum filter, fast open filter press, diaphragm filter press, chamber filter press, frame-type filter press and plate-type filter press are the various types of filtration equipment that Hengshui Haijiang manufactures. Its products have wide application in food and beverages, pharmaceutical, dye, pigment, metallurgy, environment protection, chemical, oil exploration and refinery, electricity, mining, coal and other industries. More than 100 specifications can be found in the tens of models of filter presses that the company manufactures. The clientele of Hengshui Haijiang is spread across more than 20 countries including Germany, South Africa, Russia, India, Thailand, Indoneisa, Japan and Philippines.



Filter plates for different filtration processes have different filtration range. Being the top among the filter press manufacturers, Hengshui Jaijiang manufactures products with wide filtration area ranging from 0.2 m2 to 1,460 m2 while the filtration area of rotary vacuum filter press and that of smart pressure filter respectively ranges from 5 m2 to 80 m2 and 60 m2 to 120 m2. The filtration pressure of its products ranges from 0.4MPa to 1.6MPa. The major production equipment at Hengshui Haijiang are full-automatic welder, large double housing planer, 4m and 5m vertical lathe and large 10m vertical lathe, professional filter plate CNC processing equipment, mould processing centre and large CNC machine centre. The processing and testing equipment of the company is of excellent quality.



Hengshui Haijiang Filter Press Group is one of the first to have passed Occupational Health and Safety Management System Certification, ISO 4001 International Environment System Certification and ISO 9001 International Quality System Certification. The company owns 15 patents in filter press manufacturing field and features among the top 10 manufacturers of industrial filter plate in China. It has won several awards and recognitions for its production efficiency and product quality.



About Hengshui Haijiang Filter Press Group

Website: http://www.hbfilterpress.com

Hengshui Haijiang Filter Press Groups is one of the top manufacturers of industry-level filter presses in China. It is located at Zhenhua New Road in Lubei District of Hengshui City. It was founded in 1985 and occupies 800,000 square-metres of expanse with workforce strength of 3000 staffs.



For Media Contact:

Company: Hengshui Haijiang Filter Press Group Co., Ltd.

Address: Zhenhua New Road, Lubei New District,

Hengshui City, Hebei Province, 053000, China

Phone: +86-15369876885

Fax: +86-318-2140101

Email Id: info@hbfilterpress.com

Website: http://www.hbfilterpress.com