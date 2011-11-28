Hengwood: the Premier Hardwood and Parquet Flooring Supplier

Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- Hengwood is the premier hardwood and parquet flooring supplier in Malaysia. The company features inspired flooring options for all living spaces. Hardwood flooring is the primary specialty with the company offering only the finest solid wood options such as Burnese, Teakwood, Rosewood, US White Oak and Cherry.



The flooring that is placed in a home says a lot to those who visit. Homeowners agree that choosing a high-end wood flooring increases appeal and home value. The better quality flooring offered by Hengwood is built to last a lifetime through general use, wear and tear. The expert craftsmen at Hengwood will guide any homeowner in discovering the perfect wood floor or parquet flooring to furnish a bedroom, bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen or etc.



Hengwood currently offers one dozen different types of hardwood flooring. Visitors to the website will be able to read about the color and grain of each of the various wooden floor options that are offered by this company. From creating a dramatic entrance to the great room or a sweet softness in a nursery, Hengwood has the perfect hardwood flooring to fit any patron’s needs.



Hengwood is able to furnish flooring for hotels, residential properties and commercial properties. The large manufacturing facility allows the company to accommodate large quantities of supplies so they can always be prepared to fill an order. In Malaysia, Hengwood strives to be the best and ultimate source for premier solid wood, hardwood, timber and parquet flooring.



About Hengwood Sdn Bhd

Hengwood SDN BHD was founded by Mr Yap Heng in 2008 after working 17 years as a partner in the company. The company is committed to providing the finest solid timber flooring in Malaysia. Hengwood Companies includes Hengwood SDN BHD, Hengwood Industries SDN BHD and Hengwood Timber Flooring SDN BHD.



For more information on the selection of hardwood flooring offered by Hengwood, contact Ms. Sze Wei via email at contact@hengwood.com or via phone at 603 – 603 83987.