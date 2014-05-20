Henrico Virginia Family Lawyers Laud Arrest of Child Pornography Couple

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Family Lawyers Henrico Virginia expect more cases of child pornography to come to light as a husband and wife tandem is arrested early this month for child pornography production. A criminal law attorney Henrico Virginia cites easier avenues for reporting such crimes as well as significant media attention to boost figures through previously unreported cases.



Any child pornography lawyer Henrico Virginia would know how harsh state punishments could be for such a crime, although reported incidents remain low for various reasons. In any case, any Henrico virginia criminal law attorney encourages more vigilance in helping curb such crimes.



A criminal law attorney Henrico Virginia could serve as legal representation for victims of such a crime. Any law firm would most likely have a Henrico Virginia child pornography lawyer on their roster up for such cases. Qualified family lawyers Henrico Virginia should be able to represent their clients in the Henrico Circuit Court, Henrico General District Court, as well as the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.



About SRIS Law Group

The SRIS Law Group continues its operations as a Virginia-based law firmwith special focus on family and criminal law, deeming it qualified for representation in DUI and child pornography cases. SRIS vast pool of lawyers include Henrico Virginia family lawyers, with specializations allowing easy access to a Henrico Virginia child pornography lawyer or a Henrico Virginia criminal law attorney if and when necessary. Access to their legal services could be obtained through free initial consultation by phone or by filling in a form on their website. Language support includes Tamil, Spanish, French, Arabic, Hindi, Malaysian, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Telugu.



Contact Details:

Amanda Wesley

1100 Murry Street

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Phone: 757-424-5222