Henry Herbert Introduces a New and Elegant Line of Bespoke Suits and Tailor Made Suits

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- There is nothing quite as elegant and timeless as a perfectly tailored suit that stands out from the rest because of its perfect design, its great fit and powerful look. As far as suits go, a well made bespoke suit is the perfect combination of the wearer’s individual style combined with timeless elegance that has long been associated with suits.



Henry Herbert Tailors are taking the Savile Row tailoring forward into the 21 century by making perfectly fitting bespoke suits and shirts using the most luxurious and reaching their customers in a new more innovative way. They are the only tailoring firm who do not wait for customers to come looking for them, but Henry Herbert Tailors travel out to see customers on their fleet of custom-built Vespa scooters thus it would be fair to say that Henry Herbert Tailors are like no other Savile Row tailoring firm.



Named after the shirt-maker to King Charles several hundred years ago, Henry Herbert is taking the spirit of fine English tailoring, bringing it to the modern century. Every Henry Herbert bespoke suits starts its life as a blank canvas that is then created to the exact specifications and requirements of the customer, thus every Henry Herbert suit is unique and its is a true representation of its wearer.



At Henry Herbert it is made sure that each customers is involved in every part of the process, while offering the convenient and discreet service Henry Herbert has become renowned for. The customer is truly the designer of their bespoke suit even though as a young and contemporary London tailoring firm Henry Herbert specializes in tailoring slim fitting shirts and suits, but if a customer has a particular request, and odd colour or something never done before, as bespoke tailors the firm is more than happy to accommodate them. To stay true to the Savile Row tailoring standards everything is made in England using the highest quality British wools.



About Savile Row

Savile Row has always been influenced by trends, from the Tommy Nutters and wide lapels, to the Ozwald Boatengs and their vibrant colours. And so Savile Row must and will always adapt to those changing tastes and trends. This is why Henry Herbert have their own idea of what Savile Row tailoring should be in the 21st Century and that is the foundation of their own unique identity.



They have tried to successfully pair the best accepts of the past, together with their own individual ideas to create something that represents the current times and the future of bespoke suits.



To learn more please visit: http://www.henryherbert.com/



Media Contact

Name: Henry Herbert

Email: cc@henryherbert.com

Location: London, UK