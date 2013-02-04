Henry Insurance Agency Earns Esteemed 2012 Angie's List Super Service Award

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Henry Insurance Agency has earned the service industry-coveted 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award, an honor awarded annually to approximately 5 percent of all the companies rated on Angie’s List, the nation’s leading provider of consumer reviews on local service companies.



Henry Insurance Agency has earned the Angie’s List Super Service Award every year since 2009 and is top rated for home Insurance Cincinnati on Google local search. They can save you up to 37% on your home and auto Insurance. One call and they will shop 5 top companies for you. Call the Henry Insurance Protection Team at 1-513-871-7700. “You can trust us to do the job for you.” www.henryinsurance.com



“It’s a select group of companies rated on Angie’s List that can claim the exemplary customer service record of being a Super Service Award winner,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Our standards for the Super Service Award are quite high. The fact that Henry Insurance Agency earned this recognition speaks volumes about its dedication providing great service to its customers.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2012 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, including earning a minimum number of reports, an excellent rating from their customers and abiding by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2012 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.



Angie’s List helps consumers have happy transactions with local service professionals in more than 550 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to health care. More than 1.5 million paid households use Angie’s List to gain unlimited access to local ratings, exclusive discounts, the Angie’s List magazine, and the Angie’s List complaint resolution service.



Contact person name, Ken Henry

Email address, kenhenry@fuse.net or hinsurance2@cinci.rr.com

Contact Phone number, 513-871-7700

Address. Henry Insurance Agency LLC 2757 Observatory Ave #22 Cincinnati, Ohio 45208