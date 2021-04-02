Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Treatment Market: Overview



Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) is one of the most common side effects of heparin therapy. A number of thrombotic conditions need heparin therapy to reduce the risk of thrombosis. Further, the therapy has showed some success in reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with thrombotic conditions. Despite the marked success of the therapy, HIT has been a major cause of morbidity, leading to amputations. The drive for the HIT treatment market stems from this trend.



Some of the key areas where the market has made strides relate to cardiac catheterization labs, intensive care units, and cardiac surgery theaters. HIT treatments usually begin after a careful clinical assessment and detection of low platelet count, while the results of functional assay and immunoassays are awaited. Some of the most common assays used by clinicians are Serotonin Release Assay, PF4 ELISA, Heparin-Induced Platelet Activation Tests, and Enzyme Immunoassay. For example, clinical diagnosis with the 4T score is done using Serotonin Release Assay and PF4 ELISA.



The epidemiology of HIT is low: 5% of patients exposed to heparin products suffer with HIT, but due to high mortality rate, the HIT treatment market is expected to make large strides.



Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments



The HIT treatment market has seen promising clinical advances on the back of constant updates in guidelines. American Society of Hematology (ASH) Guideline in 2018 has suggested various alternative anticoagulant options that clinicians can choose from. Current practice guidelines in developed nations have propelled new drugs that are thrombin inhibitors, and numerous immunoassays. This has expanded treatment options during acute HIT. Top players are aiming at unveiling new anticoagulants for enhancing healthcare team outcomes. Assay manufacturers and drug makers are leaning on reducing the risk of thromboembolic complications. Some of the well-known drugs are apixaban, rivaroxaban, dabigatran, bivalirudin, and fondaparinux.



Some of the promising players in the HIT treatment market are Celgene Corporation, Syntex S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Mylan N.V., LEO Pharma A/S, Eisai Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.



Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Treatment Market: Key Trends



Growing awareness about heparin therapies made of bovine and porcine in clinical environment is a key trend bolstering the expansion of opportunities in the HIT treatment market. Advances in pathophysiology and clinical presentation and diagnosis of HIT are boosting the HIT treatment market. Progress in anticoagulant therapies has expanded new avenues. A key case in point is low-molecular-weight heparin.



Focus of players on improving the efficacy of assays has expended the clinical avenues in the HIT treatment market. PF4 ELISA is one of them that has attracted the attention of clinicians. Rising use of antigen assays for PF4 antibodies has also boosted the HIT treatment market. However, the lack of availability of advanced functional assays in hospitals has made diagnosis of HIT difficult.



Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) Treatment Market: Regional Assessment



Some of the regional markets for HIT treatment can be North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America has witnessed considerable revenue prospects on the back of a robust lab infrastructure and rapidly rising research in anticoagulant therapies. The regional healthcare system has also seen benefits of pathophysiology. Growing awareness of the morbidity and mortality of heparin therapy in patients, particularly cardiac surgery theaters, has soured research in countries such as the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to rise at promising potential over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, expanding on the back of advances in assays used to detect HIT.



