Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2012 -- ReportReserve, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, “Hepatitis B Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019”. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global hepatitis B therapeutics market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



ReportReserve’s analysis shows that the global hepatitis B therapeutics market stood at $2,018.7m in 2006 and grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% to reach $3,056.0m in 2011. ReportReserve forecasts that the global hepatitis B therapeutics market will grow at a slow rate with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period to reach $4,441.3m by 2019. The low growth in the global hepatitis B therapeutics market can be attributed to the high vaccination coverage rates in developed countries, resulting in lower incidence rates of hepatitis B. The hepatitis B therapeutics market is also set to witness the patent expiry of most of the nucleoside analogues between 2013 and 2017. The patent expiry of the immunologic Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) in 2018 will, however, not impact the market significantly. The high growth rate in the historic period may be attributed to the launch of Pegasys, Tyzeka (telbivudine), Viread (tenovofir) and Baraclude (entecavir) between 2005 and 2008, and the high Annual Cost of Therapy (ACoT) for the pegylated interferon therapy.





The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the hepatitis B therapeutics market. Its scope includes -

- Annualized seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan hepatitis B therapeutics market revenues data from 2006 to 2011, forecast for eight years to 2019.

- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as HBsAg release blocker, HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor, HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor and immunomodulator, HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor and microtubule assembly inhibitor, HBV therapeutic vaccine, HBV therapeutic vaccine and HBV DNA polymerase inhibitor, Hydroxymethyl glutarate coenzyme A (HMG-CoA) reductase inhibitor, Immunomodulator, Protease inhibitor and others.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the seven key countries hepatitis B therapeutics market. Key market players covered are GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Jiachen Biotechnology Ltd, Chongqing Tongjunge Co., Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Phytrix Inc., Medivir AB, AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., VectorLogics, Inc., Genexine Co., Ltd., GenPhar, Inc., Cytheris SA, Bolder Biotechnology, Inc, ImQuest Life Sciences, Aduro BioTech, Agenix Limited, Xenetic Biosciences plc, MOLOGEN AG, NanoBio Corporation, Inbiopro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc. and Novartis AG,

- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the hepatitis B therapeutics market.

- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in hepatitis B therapeutics market





