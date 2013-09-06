Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Hepatitis C, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Hepatitis C. Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Hepatitis C.

- A review of the Hepatitis C products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Hepatitis C pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Hepatitis C.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Hepatitis C pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Medgenics Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Inovio Biomedical Corporation

Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Biotest AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lentigen Corporation

BioLineRx, Ltd.

Biotron Limited

Novartis AG

Isotechnika Pharma Inc.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

InterMune, Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

SuperGen, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Genmab A/S

Santaris Pharma A/S

Tacere Therapeutics, Inc.

Alfacell Corporation

Crucell N.V.

Celgene Corporation

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

4SC AG

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

Immtech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Medivir AB

Benitec Ltd.

Patrys Limited

Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc.

Flamel Technologies S.A.

Transgene SA

Lipoxen PLC

Hanall Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

LG Life Sciences, Ltd

Theravance, Inc.

LTT Bio-Pharma Co., Ltd.

Summit Corporation plc

Phynova Group Ltd

Tripep AB

Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Digna Biotech, S.L.

Debiopharm Group

Functional Genetics, Inc.

StemCells, Inc.

SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Nutri Pharma ASA

Imgenex Corp.

ImmunoBiology Limited

Altor BioScience Corporation

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pt. Bio Farma

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ambrx, Inc.

AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG

Okairos

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kineta, Inc.

Presidio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Romark Laboratories, L.C.

Chimerix, Inc.

Phage Biotechnology Corporation

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Immunotope, Inc.

Implicit Bioscience Limited

GeneCure LLC

Microbiotix, Inc.

Bolder Biotechnology, Inc.

Oncolys BioPharma Inc.

Globeimmune, Inc.

Immunocore Limited.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Canopus BioPharma Incorporated

PepTcell Limited

Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.

Epiphany Biosciences, Inc.

Alios BioPharma, Inc.

CureTech Ltd.

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Variation Biotechnologies, Inc.

PharmaEssentia Corporation

NasVax Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

AIMM Therapeutics B.V.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Cocrystal Discovery, Inc.

Profectus BioSciences, Inc.

3-V Biosciences, Inc.

Ascenion GmbH

DiscoveryBiomed, Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S

ViroLogik GmbH

Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH

B&C Biopharm

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Prosetta Corporation

Therapure Biopharma Inc.

NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

DEKK-TEC, Inc.

iTherX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VLP Biotech, Inc.

AUS Bio Limited



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