Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering
Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013
Summary
, 'Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Hepatitis C, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Hepatitis C. Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Hepatitis C.
- A review of the Hepatitis C products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Hepatitis C pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Hepatitis C.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Hepatitis C pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Johnson & Johnson
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
United Therapeutics Corporation
Medgenics Inc.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Inovio Biomedical Corporation
Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Biotest AG
Merck & Co., Inc.
Lentigen Corporation
BioLineRx, Ltd.
Biotron Limited
Novartis AG
Isotechnika Pharma Inc.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
InterMune, Inc.
Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
SuperGen, Inc.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Genmab A/S
Santaris Pharma A/S
Tacere Therapeutics, Inc.
Alfacell Corporation
Crucell N.V.
Celgene Corporation
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.
4SC AG
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.
Immtech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Medivir AB
Benitec Ltd.
Patrys Limited
Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc.
Flamel Technologies S.A.
Transgene SA
Lipoxen PLC
Hanall Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
LG Life Sciences, Ltd
Theravance, Inc.
LTT Bio-Pharma Co., Ltd.
Summit Corporation plc
Phynova Group Ltd
Tripep AB
Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp.
NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Digna Biotech, S.L.
Debiopharm Group
Functional Genetics, Inc.
StemCells, Inc.
SCYNEXIS, Inc.
Nutri Pharma ASA
Imgenex Corp.
ImmunoBiology Limited
Altor BioScience Corporation
Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Pt. Bio Farma
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
Ambrx, Inc.
AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG
Okairos
PTC Therapeutics, Inc.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Kineta, Inc.
Presidio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Romark Laboratories, L.C.
Chimerix, Inc.
Phage Biotechnology Corporation
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Immunotope, Inc.
Implicit Bioscience Limited
GeneCure LLC
Microbiotix, Inc.
Bolder Biotechnology, Inc.
Oncolys BioPharma Inc.
Globeimmune, Inc.
Immunocore Limited.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Canopus BioPharma Incorporated
PepTcell Limited
Quintessence Biosciences, Inc.
Epiphany Biosciences, Inc.
Alios BioPharma, Inc.
CureTech Ltd.
TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Variation Biotechnologies, Inc.
PharmaEssentia Corporation
NasVax Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
AIMM Therapeutics B.V.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Cocrystal Discovery, Inc.
Profectus BioSciences, Inc.
3-V Biosciences, Inc.
Ascenion GmbH
DiscoveryBiomed, Inc.
Ascendis Pharma A/S
ViroLogik GmbH
Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH
B&C Biopharm
GlaxoSmithKline Inc.
SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Prosetta Corporation
Therapure Biopharma Inc.
NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
DEKK-TEC, Inc.
iTherX Pharmaceuticals Inc.
VLP Biotech, Inc.
AUS Bio Limited
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