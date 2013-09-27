Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 - New Report Available

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Hepatitis C, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Hepatitis C. Hepatitis C - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Hepatitis C.
- A review of the Hepatitis C products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Hepatitis C pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Hepatitis C.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Hepatitis C pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Medgenics Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Inovio Biomedical Corporation, Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Biotest AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Lentigen Corporation, BioLineRx, Ltd., Biotron Limited, Novartis AG, Isotechnika Pharma Inc., Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, InterMune, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SuperGen, Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Genmab A/S, Santaris Pharma A/S, Tacere Therapeutics, Inc., Alfacell Corporation, Crucell N.V., Celgene Corporation, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., 4SC AG, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., Immtech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IMMUNOMEDICS, INC, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Medivir AB, Benitec Ltd., Patrys Limited, Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amarillo Biosciences, Inc., Flamel Technologies S.A., Transgene SA, Lipoxen PLC, Hanall Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Ltd, Theravance, Inc., LTT Bio-Pharma Co., Ltd., Summit Corporation plc, Phynova Group Ltd, Tripep AB, Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Digna Biotech, S.L., Debiopharm Group, Functional Genetics, Inc., StemCells, Inc., SCYNEXIS, Inc., Nutri Pharma ASA, Imgenex Corp., ImmunoBiology Limited, Altor BioScience Corporation, Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pt. Bio Farma, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., Ambrx, Inc., AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG, Okairos, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kineta, Inc., Presidio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Romark Laboratories, L.C., Chimerix, Inc., Phage Biotechnology Corporation, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immunotope, Inc., Implicit Bioscience Limited, GeneCure LLC, Microbiotix, Inc., Bolder Biotechnology, Inc., Oncolys BioPharma Inc., Globeimmune, Inc., Immunocore Limited., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Canopus BioPharma Incorporated, PepTcell Limited, Quintessence Biosciences, Inc., Epiphany Biosciences, Inc., Alios BioPharma, Inc., CureTech Ltd., TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Variation Biotechnologies, Inc., PharmaEssentia Corporation, NasVax Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C., Regulus Therapeutics Inc., AIMM Therapeutics B.V., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Cocrystal Discovery, Inc., Profectus BioSciences, Inc., 3-V Biosciences, Inc., Ascenion GmbH, DiscoveryBiomed, Inc., Ascendis Pharma A/S, ViroLogik GmbH, Vakzine Projekt Management GmbH, B&C Biopharm, GlaxoSmithKline Inc., SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prosetta Corporation, Therapure Biopharma Inc., NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd., DEKK-TEC, Inc., iTherX Pharmaceuticals Inc., VLP Biotech, Inc., AUS Bio Limited
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