Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Hepatitis C Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Expected Launch of GS-7977 in 2015 will Pave the Way for an Oral Interferon-free Combination Therapy", which provides insights into the global hepatitis C therapeutics market up to 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report examines the global hepatitis C treatment usage patterns, and the geographical distribution of hepatitis C therapeutics and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan. The report also includes insights into the hepatitis C therapeutics R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the hepatitis C therapeutics market. Finally, the report also includes analysis of the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in the hepatitis C therapeutics market from 2010 to 2012.
In 2011, the hepatitis C therapeutics market was estimated at $2.6 billion. From 2004 to 2011, the market grew at the CAGR of 2.7%, with the launch of Incivek and Victrelis in 2011 boosting positive growth. The market had seen a significant decline in value due to the low uptake of Pegylated Interferon (PI) therapies and subsequent patient warehousing in anticipation of more effective drugs being launched. The launch of the two PIs added a billion dollars to the market in 2011 and helped to achieve a positive CAGR. GBI Research analyses estimate that the hepatitis C therapeutics market in the top seven markets will be valued at $14.9 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 28.3% over the forecast period. These estimates are based on the continued adoption of PIs as the gold standard treatment option for hepatitis C, and the imminent launch of oral DAA molecules, the first of which should be in the market in 2015. Further, combinations of DAA drugs will improve the overall effectiveness of treatment and will have less side-effects than PIs. This should result in a significant increase in diagnosis and treatment rates over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson/Tibotec BVBA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
