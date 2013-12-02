Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatitis C Virus - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, “HCV - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022”. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche’s Pegasys and Merck’s PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche’s Copegus and Merck’s Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck’s Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex’s Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. The publisher expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.



The anticipated main drivers of market growth during the forecast period include an increased awareness of the disease and the country’s tendency to treat HCV once it is diagnosed.



Standard interferon drugs are the current market leader in China. The publisher’s primary research revealed that Merck’s Intron A (interferon alfa-2b) is the most commonly prescribed standard interferon in China, but that Roferon-A (interferon alfa-2a) and Kadmon’s Infergen (interferon alfacon-1) are also used frequently. Standard interferon requires more-frequent dosing than peginterferon alpha, but standard interferon has been able to retain its market share in China in the face of competition from peginterferon due to its lower cost.



Scope



Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.



Detailed information on the key drugs in China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.



Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2012-2022.



Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting China HCV market.



Reasons To Buy



Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return



Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV



Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential



Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance



Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in China



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146798/hepatitis-c-virus-china-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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