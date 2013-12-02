Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatitis C Virus - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, “HCV - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022”. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche’s Pegasys and Merck’s PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche’s Copegus and Merck’s Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck’s Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex’s Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. The publisher expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.



The anticipated drivers of market growth in France include increased awareness of HCV, campaigning from HCV patient advocacy groups, and the launch of next-generation HCV therapies. Incivo was among the first of the DAA HCV regimens to be available in France. The therapy had a higher efficacy than the previous standard of care, which was peginterferon and ribavirin. Incivo also has a shorter duration of triple therapy (i.e., DAA, peginterferon and ribavirin) compared with Merck’s Victrelis (boceprevir). These advantages enabled Incivo to outcompete Victrelis for market share. While Incivo and Victrelis had improved efficacies, the regimens were associated with serious side effects.



Scope



Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.



Detailed information on the key drugs in France including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.



Sales forecast for the top drugs in France from 2012-2022.



Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting France HCV market.



Reasons To Buy



Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return



Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV



Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential



Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance



Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in France



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146799/hepatitis-c-virus-france-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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