Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatitis C Virus - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, “HCV - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022”. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche’s Pegasys and Merck’s PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche’s Copegus and Merck’s Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck’s Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex’s Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. The publisher expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.



The projected drivers of market growth in Japan include the launch of next-generation HCV regimens, increasing awareness of HCV, and a shift toward preventative care of HCV.



Merck’s PegIntron (peginterferon alfa-2b) is the current market leader in Japan. The current standard of HCV therapy in Japan is a combination of interferon and ribavirin. The less-frequent dosing of peginterferon compared with standard interferon (i.e., once a week compared with three times a week) enabled peginterferon to quickly capture market share. In addition to standard interferon, PegIntron directly competes for market share with Roche’s Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a). The publisher’s primary research revealed that peginterferon market position is further bolstered by the frequent use of interferon monotherapy in Japan.



Scope



Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.



Detailed information on the key drugs in Japan including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.



Sales forecast for the top drugs in Japan from 2012-2022.



Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Japan HCV market.



Reasons To Buy



Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return



Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV



Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential



Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance



Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Japan



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146802/hepatitis-c-virus-japan-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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