Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatitis C Virus - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

The publisher has released its new Country report, “HCV - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022”. Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche’s Pegasys and Merck’s PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche’s Copegus and Merck’s Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck’s Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex’s Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. The publisher expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.



The projected drivers of market growth include increased patient awareness of HCV, broader HCV screening recommendations, the shift in American medicine toward preventative care, and the launch of next-generation HCV therapies.



Vertex’s Incivek is the current market leader. It was among the first DAA HCV therapies launched in the US. Incivek’s improved efficacy over the previous standard of care (i.e., peginterferon and ribavirin combination therapy) in the treatment of the most prevalent HCV genotype in the US, HCV GT1, enabled the drug to quickly capture the market. The adverse events associated with Incivek therapy, such as life-threatening skin reactions, and the slow-progressing nature of HCV, has resulted in many patients deciding to forego treatment in order to wait for the launch of a more-tolerable HCV regimen.



Scope



Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.



Detailed information on the key drugs in the US including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.



Sales forecast for the top drugs in the US from 2012-2022.



Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the US HCV market.



Reasons To Buy



Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return



Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV



Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential



Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance



Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in the US



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146805/hepatitis-c-virus-united-states-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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