Hepatitis E is an enteric liver disease caused by the hepatitis E virus (HEV). It is one of the five known human hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D, and E). Because faeces in the water are a source of contamination, it is disseminated through fecal-oral contact. There is presently no standard test for diagnosing Hepatitis E. To accurately diagnose hepatitis E, doctors rely on tests to detect the antibodies that fight the infection. It frequently relies on detecting specific anti-HEV immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies to the virus in a person's blood; this is generally adequate in disease-endemic areas. Rapid testing is available for use in the field.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Hepatitis E Diagnostics Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



In comparison to other commercial assay kits, Biotech Consortium India Limited has developed a method that is a more sensitive test for identifying HEV infection. The method is based on the creation of Hepatitis E testing kits using Swine HEV's Open Reading Frame-2. In the present method, the gene sequence was altered by 2%, resulting in higher HEV protein synthesis for improved protein identification in the patient's sera sample and increased diagnostic kit efficacy. This is a technical platform for developing vaccinations. Furthermore, the method is more sensitive and detects genotypes 1 and 4. As a result of the above remarks, the market is predicted to drive throughout the forecast period.



Restraints:



Lack of public awareness, high diagnostic procedure costs, and insufficient reimbursement laws are some of the difficulties that the industry is likely to face throughout the forecast period.



Competitive Analysis:



Major key players in the hepatitis E diagnostic tests market are



- Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.

- EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

- Dia.Pro - Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l

- Biokit S.A.

- Altona Diagnostics GmbH

- ORGENTEC Diagnostika

- Fortress Diagnostics

- Mikrogen GmBH

- Primerdesign Ltd

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific had the biggest revenue share. The increasing incidence of Hepatitis E cases, expanding elderly population, increased consumption of pork, increased use of Hepatitis E tests, and product launches by regional market participants are some of the factors likely to drive the market over the forecast period. For example, the National Center for Biotechnology Information reports that approximately 60% of blood donors in India had circulating anti-HEV IgG antibodies, indicating past exposure to the virus, indicating that HEV infection and sickness are quite common in the nation. The frequencies of seroprevalence vary by age, with older persons having higher rates. 5 Hepatitis E is responsible for about half of all cases of acute hepatitis and a corresponding number of cases of acute liver failure (ALF).



