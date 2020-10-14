Hepatitis Test Kits Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2019-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Hepatitis Test Kits Market: Introduction



-Hepatitis can be defined as inflammation of the liver, which can be self-limiting or could progress to cirrhosis, fibrosis, or liver cancer. Hepatitis is commonly caused by hepatitis virus. However, the other causes of hepatitis include autoimmune hepatitis and hepatitis that occurs due to secondary causes, including drugs, medications, alcohol, and toxins.

-Hepatitis can be classified into five types: A, B, C, D, and E, which are caused by different viruses. Hepatitis A & E are caused due to ingestion of contaminated water and food. Hepatitis B, C, and D are caused because of parenteral contact with infected body fluids.

-Hepatitis A is an acute short-term disease, whereas hepatitis B, C, and D are likely to be chronic and ongoing. Hepatitis E is considered an acute infection and is known to be particularly dangerous in pregnant women. The common symptoms of acute hepatitis include flu-like symptoms, fatigue, pale stool, and dark urine, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, and abdominal pain.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Hepatitis Test Kits Market



-The global hepatitis test kits market is driven by rise in prevalence of hepatitis. According to the WHO, an estimated 20 million HEV infections are reported globally every year, leading to around 3.3 million symptomatic cases. Rise in prevalence of hepatitis E increases demand for diagnostic kits, which in turn boosts the growth of the global market.

-Lack of sanitation in emerging countries increases the prevalence of hepatitis A & E, which in turn drives demand for hepatitis diagnostic test kits. According to the WHO, over 2.4 billion people are still living without sanitation facilities, including 946 million people who defecate in the open. Moreover, rural areas are home to 7 out of 10 people without access to toilets and 9 out of 10 people who defecate in the open. The regions marked as high risk are rural areas in Asia and Africa, which increases the risk of HEV infections.

-Certain forms of hepatitis are asymptomatic, which could have a negative impact on the global diagnostic test kits market. According to a study, seroprevalence of HEV is significantly high in certain developed countries such as Germany; however, most HEV infections are asymptomatic and there is a relative rarity of clinically diagnosed infections.



North America to Lead Global Hepatitis Test Kits Market



-In terms of region, the global hepatitis test kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

-North America dominated the global hepatitis test kits market in 2018, owing to strong presence of leading market players, increase in product approvals, well-established health care infrastructure, and high prevalence of hepatitis associated with lifestyle disorders

-Europe was the second largest market for hepatitis test kits in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for hepatitis test kits, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Rise in focus of governments of countries in Asia on enhancing the health care facilities, increase in focus of the market players on leveraging the opportunities offered by the emerging markets, growing medical tourism leading to the spread of hepatitis virus, and rise in prevalence of hepatitis A and E owing to the lack of sanitation contribute to the growth of the hepatitis test kits market in Asia Pacific.



Key Players Operating in Global Hepatitis Test Kits Market



Leading players in the global hepatitis test kits market are:

-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

-QIAGEN

-Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

-Hologic, Inc.

-Abbott Laboratories

-Grifols, S.A.

-Biokit S.A. (A Werfen Company)

-SD BioSensor Inc.

-Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy

-Mikrogen GmbH

