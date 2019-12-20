Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Hepatocellular Carcinoma in G8 countries were 4, 60,992 in 2017.

2. The total Diagnosed Advanced HCC cases in G8 countries were 1, 61,790 cases in 2017.

3. The total patients in G8 countries on first and second-line therapies were 41,036 and 14,866 respectively, and the treatment available patient pool on these therapies is expected to rise owing to the increase in the disease burden during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Key benefits of the report



1. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology and Hepatocellular Carcinoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.



"Among the EU5 countries, Italy had the highest Hepatocellular carcinoma incident cases with 11,109 cases, followed by Germany. On the other hand, the UK had the lowest Incident cases of Hepatocellular carcinoma. Whereas Japan had 38,261 incident cases in 2017."



The Market analysis study carried out from 2017 to 2028 demonstrates that Hepatocellular carcinoma Market size was about USD 709.19 million in 2017 in G8 countries, and is expected to increase during the forecasted period (2019-2028)

At present, the Hepatocellular carcinoma therapeutics market size is mainly accounted by the protein Kinase inhibitor, i.e., Nexavar [Sorafenib; Bayer] which is the first line of treatment option followed by another second line of treatments and off label Chemotherapies. Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb) (only in the US) and Stivarga (Bayer) received FDA approval in 2017 itself and both of them shall also create a positive impact on Hepatocellular carcinoma market size.

Miripla [Miriplatin, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma] has been approved in Japan for the Hepatocellular carcinoma treatment of patients through Lipiodolization. In March 2018, Lenvima also got approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma in Japan.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hepatocellular carcinoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. SHR-1210

2. Durvalumab plus Tremelimumab

And many others



The key players in Hepatocellular carcinoma market are:

1. Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

2. AstraZeneca

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

3. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

4. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Key Findings

6. Population and Forecast Parameters

7. Country Wise Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU5 Countries

7.3. Germany

7.4. France

7.5. Italy

7.6. Spain

7.7. United Kingdom

7.8. Japan

7.9. China

8. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Marketed Drug Analysis

10.1.Nexavar: Bayer HealthCare

10.2.Miripla: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

10.3.Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb

11. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Analysis

12.1.Durvalumab plus Tremelimumab: AstraZeneca

12.2. SHR-1210: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

13. Failure in Phase III Clinical trials for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

14. Hepatocellular Carcinoma G8 Countries Market Analysis

15. Key Findings

16. Market Outlook by Country

16.1.The United States: Market Outlook

16.2.EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.3.Germany

16.4.France

16.5.Italy

16.6.Spain

16.7.United Kingdom

16.8.Japan: Market Outlook

16.9.China: Market Outlook

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. Appendix

20. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



