(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Hepatocellular Carcinoma incident population in the G8 was 460,992 in 2017.

2. Japan had 38,261 HCC incident cases in 2017.

3. Males account for the highest number of incident patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma.



Key benefits of the report

1. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the HCC epidemiology and Hepatocellular Carcinoma market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), Japan and China.

2. HCC market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach.

4. HCC market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market.



"Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Size in the G8 was 709.19 Million in 2017".



Hepatocellular Carcinoma is a dreadful condition. Currently, there are few approved drugs for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, but researchers are actively engaged in finding the cure by targeting other pathways. One hope is that by using combinational therapies, a person with HCC will be able to live a better life.



Generally, Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment patients is recommended at early-stage HCC and may not be recommended for the patients with later stages of the disease. Currently, the major treatment options of Hepatocellular Carcinoma are:



Hepatic Resection is the treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma in patients without cirrhosis, in whom major resections could be done without life-threatening complications. In patients with decompensated cirrhosis, hepatic Resection is formally contraindicated, and liver transplantation should be considered. Patients with compensated cirrhosis should be carefully evaluated to avoid treatment-related complications and achieve long-term survival.



Theoretically, liver transplantation is the best treatment option since it might simultaneously cure the tumour and the underlying cirrhosis. The likelihood of patient survival after transplantation remains the essential criterion to indicate Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment. Other than this, Image-guided transcatheter tumour therapies aim to induce tumour necrosis and are based on the predominantly arterial vascularization of hepatocellular carcinoma compared with the surrounding liver parenchyma.



Recent developments in drug portfolio have impacted the overall HCC treatment regimen. Sorafenib and Miripla (Japan) were the first approved therapy and had a 10-year long hold on the market. Now, Lenvatinib has also been approved as first-line therapy. Furthermore, Opdivo, Regorefinib, Keytruda, Cyramza, and Carbometyx have opted as second-line therapies along with some off-label Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment option.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hepatocellular Carcinoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. ATG-008

2. SHR-1210

And many others



The key players in Hepatocellular Carcinoma market are:

1. Antengene Therapeutics

2. Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

3. HCC Disease Background and Overview

4. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Key Findings

6. HCC Population and Forecast Parameters

7. Country Wise-HCC Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU5 Countries

7.3. Germany

7.4. France

7.5. Italy

7.6. Spain

7.7. United Kingdom

7.8. Japan

7.9. China

8. Treatment Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Marketed Drug Analysis

10.1. Nexavar: Bayer HealthCare

10.2. Miripla: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

10.3. Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb

11. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. HCC Emerging Drugs Analysis

12.1. ATG-008: Antengene Therapeutics

12.2. SHR-1210: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

13. Failure in Phase III Clinical trials for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

14. Hepatocellular Carcinoma G8 Countries Market Analysis

15. Key Findings

15.1. Total Market Size of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in G8 Countries

15.2. G8 Countries Market Size of HCC by Line of Therapies

15.3. G8 Countries Market Size of HCC by Therapies

16. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Outlook by Country

16.1. The United States: Market Outlook

16.2. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

16.3. Germany

16.4. France

16.5. Italy

16.6. Spain

16.7. United Kingdom

16.8. Japan: Market Outlook

16.9. China: Market Outlook

17. Market Drivers

18. Market Barriers

19. Appendix

20. Hepatocellular Carcinoma Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight



