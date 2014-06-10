Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2014 market report to its offering

Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2014



Summary



, Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2014, provides an overview of the Hepatocellular Carcinomas therapeutic pipeline.



This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Hepatocellular Carcinoma, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Hepatocellular Carcinoma and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.



report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Hepatocellular Carcinoma and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- A review of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects

- Coverage of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline on the basis of target, MoA, route of administration and molecule type

- Latest news and deals relating related to pipeline products



Reasons to buy



- Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Develop strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies

- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Hepatocellular Carcinoma pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline



Companies Mentioned



Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Celsion Corporation

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp.

MedImmune, LLC

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Delcath Systems, Inc.

Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

Novartis AG

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Marina Biotech, Inc.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Santaris Pharma A/S

Silence Therapeutics plc

Exelixis, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Bayer AG

Merck KGaA

4SC AG

EntreMed, Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Arrowhead Research Corporation

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MultiCell Technologies, Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

ArQule, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CytRx Corporation

NeoStem, Inc.

Senesco Technologies, Inc.

Immuron Limited

Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited

Green Cross Cell Corporation

OncoTherapy Science, Inc.

Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

CrystalGenomics, Inc.

BioAlliance Pharma SA

Simcere Pharmaceutical Group

Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd

Digna Biotech, S.L.

Chroma Therapeutics Ltd.

Quantum Pharmaceuticals

Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l.

Priaxon AG

Virttu Biologics Limited

Provecs Medical GmbH

GenSpera, Inc.

Therametrics holding AG

Jennerex Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Endocyte, Inc.

AndroScience Corporation

MolMed S.p.A.

Omeros Corporation

China Medical System Holdings Limited

Immunocore Limited

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

Xcovery, Inc.

Genelux Corporation

Vicus Therapeutics, LLC

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KAHR medical Ltd.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseRx, Inc.

KAEL-GemVax Co., Ltd.

Incuron, LLC

Therapure Biopharma Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Polaris Group

Shenogen Pharma Group Ltd.

Intezyne, Inc

Bio-Cancer Treatment International Limited

Alfact Innovation

American Gene Technologies International Inc.

Blueprint Medicines

AbbVie Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156961/hepatocellular-carcinoma-pipeline-review-h1-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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