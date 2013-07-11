Her Grace in Disgrace: Self-Confessed Anglophile, Claudia Harbaugh, Announces Regency Romance Novel

Newport News, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- While the British Empire has declined, nobody can deny the quaint and befitting influence England’s rule left on the entire world. As one of millions of self-confessed Anglophiles, author Claudia Harbaugh is taking her passion public with the announcement of her debut regency romance novel.



‘Her Grace in Disgrace (The Widows of Woburn Place) (Volume 1)’ imparts a heartfelt love story that modern society just can’t rival. Offering a journey into the charm of yesteryear, readers from around the world are flocking in their droves for the opportunity to embody a Duchess and consume themselves with a love story that could only play out in the England of yore.



Synopsis:



Reginald Aiken, Duke of Warwick is dead and his young widow is not grieving…until the will is read. Isobel Kennilworth Aiken, Duchess of Warwick spent 6 years of her young life in a loveless marriage. Now, at the age of 24, Isobel is a widow. As Isobel awaits the reading of her late husband’s last will and testament, she feels no grief, but in fact is quite hopeful. She is eager to start her life anew. But, as the droning of the solicitor’s voice washes over her detailing the bequests to various servants and family members, a shock awaits her. The "other woman" was not his mistress, but his lawfully wedded wife and together they had a son.



Six year old Reggie was now the Duke of Warwick, displacing Reginald’s brother Charles. There is a collective gasp as the revelation is made that instantly displaces Isobel and Charles and dashes their hopes for the future. Isobel must indeed start anew, but not as a titled, influential and wealthy widow, but as plain Miss Kennilworth, tainted by scandal. Can she get past the disgrace and humiliation she has endured and fight her way back into society? Will she find love again with her childhood sweetheart, Andrew Stafford, former vicar, now Lord Saybrooke? Or perhaps she will rekindle the flame with Jeremy Ingles, Lord Westcott, who had caught her fancy at her come out six years earlier, but had not been ready to be leg shackled.



But before Isobel can find true love, she must come to grips with her past mistakes and the people she has hurt along the way. She must discover who she is without the title of duchess to her name.



As the author explains, releasing her book is nothing short of a dream come true.



“Anyone who knows me knows that I am a no-nonsense, independent type with a barely discernible feminine side. But I am a sucker for the understated romance, the English stiff upper lip and the snappy dialogue ala Jane Austen. No overt sex, no bodice ripping, just a good story with great dialogue with an undercurrent of passion,” says Harbaugh.



Continuing, “If there is a duke or duchess or even a commoner, a strong female heroine, an equally strong, but not overbearing male hero and the chance of some romantic entanglements, I'm all for it. I like it so much; I decided to write a traditional regency romance novel myself...and enjoyed every minute of it.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I'm very shocked that this is authored by a first time writer because the story was quite perfect in terms of pace, character development and overall plot. I read it in one go and just couldn't put it down. It catches your attention early and never really lets go,” says Farra, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Kate Shaw was equally as impressed, adding, “Ms. Harbaugh has woven together a great cast of lovable yet fallible characters whose interactions are engrossing and fun to read. Great pacing, plot twists, dialogue, and attention to detail. Definitely recommended; will look forward to future installments!”



With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Her Grace in Disgrace (The Widows of Woburn Place) (Volume 1)’ is available now: http://amzn.to/10IX8sL



About the Author: Claudia

Claudia has had a love of "story" for as long as she can remember. Reading has always been a passion for her. Writing began a bit later in life. She has written and performed in numerous plays that have been produced by amateur drama groups in Rochester, NY and Yorktown, VA. She has been happily married to John since 1981 and together they have two daughters. She is also the proud grandmother of three amazing boys! Her faith, family and love of spinning stories are the heart of who she is. Her Grace in Disgrace is her first novel and the first book in a planned series: The Widows of Woburn Place.