Herb Fry Waterproofing Adds Foundation Repair to Its Service Offerings

Hot dry wind and intense heat often causes the soil to shrink beneath the foundation. This settlement may cause cracks to appear throughout the structure. Taking this into account, one of the leading service providers of basement waterproofing in Chester County and other areas, Herbfry Waterproofing, recently added foundation repair to its service offerings. Poor soil and its expansion and/or contraction contribute to foundation failure. To provide a permanent solution to these kinds of problems, Herbfry Waterproofing has started offering foundation repair.



When asked about the causes of foundation failure, the spokesperson of this firm of basement waterproofing in Fort Washington was quoted saying, “Water from plumbing leaks is often a cause of foundation problems. Improper drainage is one of the leading causes of foundation failure. Excess moisture will erode or consolidate soils and cause settlement. Tree roots may desiccate the soil beneath a home causing the soil to shrink and the home to settle. Insufficient steel and inferior concrete will contribute to movement in the slab. Soft, low density soils and/or improperly compacted soil beneath a home is the leading cause of foundation failure. Cut and fill situations should be properly prepared before the soil is ready to support a structure. “



Herb Fry Waterproofing controls the spread of mold in basement with keeping it dry because it grows mostly in moisture. They follow EPA guidelines in their mold treatment. Their efficient firm of basement waterproofing in NJ, basement waterproofing in Jenkintown and dehumidification process will save an aggregate of 17% on heating and cooling bills. It takes a lot more effort to heat and cool wet air than it does, dry air. Apart from mold remediation, they also offer custom design waterproofing systems, crawlspace systems, foundation and structural repair, dehumidification systems and hydromatic sump pump pits.



About Herb Fry Waterproofing

Herb Fry Waterproofing is a family owned Philadelphia Metro based basement waterproofing company with 33 years of experience. They are top-rated members of the Better Business Bureau, Service Magic and the NAWSRC - National Association of Waterproofing and Structural Repair Contractors. The mission of Herb H. Fry is to enrich the life of each customer by providing unique items and exceptional service in a pleasant environment. By fulfilling this mission, Herb Fry Basement Waterproofing will realize its mission to be an innovative leader in the Basement Waterproofing Market.



