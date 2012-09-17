Herb Fry Waterproofing Announces Basement Waterproofing and Repair With Lifetime Guarantee in and Around NJ

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Herb Fry Waterproofing offers guaranteed cleaning services and repair services on Basement Waterproofing in NJ. Their expert cleaners and cleaning mechanism is able to assure a clean and dry basement with a life time guarantee. Their response to the calls is amazingly prompt. They can dry and clean your basement in just two days. They offer custom design waterproofing system for homes. Mold in basements is one of the common problems. For Basement Waterproofing in Norristown, Basement Waterproofing in Lansdale and other surrounding areas, they are the ultimate choice for your waterproofing project.



Spokesperson of Herb Fry Waterproofing stated, “We have come up with special customized methods for Basement Waterproofing in New Jersey, Basement Waterproofing in Lansdale and elsewhere. Our proven technique will eliminate all reasons for moisture and mold in your basement. These techniques that strictly follow EPA guidelines will rid your home of harmful mold and musty odors once and for all. They apply multiple solutions for making certain your basement is dry for the life of your home by exterior excavation and sealing, exterior French drains, pressure relief systems (Interior drainage system), wall systems i.e., rough casting, vapor barriers, waterproof sealants.”



Herb Fry Waterproofing controls the spread of mold in basement with keeping it dry because it grows mostly in moisture. They follow EPA guidelines in their mold treatment. Their efficient Basement Waterproofing in NJ, Basement Waterproofing in Lansdale and dehumidification process will save an aggregate of 17% on heating and cooling bills. It takes a lot more effort to heat and cool wet air than it does, dry air. Apart from mold remediation, they also offer custom design waterproofing systems, crawlspace systems, foundation and structural repair, dehumidification systems and hydromatic sump pump pits.



About Herb Fry Waterproofing

Herb Fry Waterproofing is a family owned Philadelphia Metro based basement waterproofing company with 33 years of experience. They are top-rated members of the Better Business Bureau, Service Magic and the NAWSRC - National Association of Waterproofing and Structural Repair Contractors. The mission of Herb H. Fry is to enrich the life of each customer by providing unique items and exceptional service in a pleasant environment. By fulfilling this mission, Herb Fry Basement Waterproofing will realize its mission to be an innovative leader in the Basement Waterproofing Market. To know more visit http://www.herbfrywaterproofing.com