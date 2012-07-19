Herb Fry Waterproofing Guarantees a Dry Basement for Lifetime

Lafayette Hill, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Herb Fry Water Proofing offers a life time guarantee of a dry basement waterproofing in Pennsylvania. This company offers a lowest price guarantee; they will beat any competitor’s price by 5%. Whether there is a just crack in your walls or floors, bowing walls, severe deterioration due to prolonged water exposure Herb Fry Waterproofing has solution for them all. Herb Fry Water Proofing is Serving Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Pennsylvania County, New Castle County Delaware and South Jersey. If you are looking for a water proofing system expert then contact Herb Fry Waterproofing in your city. By installing a Herb Fry Basement Waterproofing System before remodeling the basement, you can feel confident that this new added living area will remain clean, dry and comfortable.



Herb Fry Water Proofing offer waterproofing systems for every home. Water causes a number of problems ranging from molds to termite infestation to simply ruining the possessions. A dry basement aside from improving the air quality and living conditions in a home offers peace of mind.



Herb Fry Waterproofing have multiple solutions for making basement dry which is critical for the life of your home (Lifetime Guarantee) such as:

1. Exterior Excavation and sealing

2. Exterior French Drains

3. Pressure Relief Systems (Interior drainage system)

4. Wall systems i. e. rough casting, vapor barriers

5. Waterproof sealants



Within one week of signing with Herb Fry Waterproofing System, they will show up on-time on the scheduled day of service. After arriving at the work place site the technician will immediately cover all vents, belongings, and doorways with plastic to enclose the workspace. Floors used for entry and exit will be covered as well. Then the technician installs the customized waterproofing system. 95% of basements water proofing systems will be completed in two days. Upon completion all work areas will be left clean.



Herb Fry Waterproofing is a family owned and operated business. They get most of their clients through referrals from satisfied clients. They are seasoned technicians in providing water proofing systems as they are in this business for last 34 years. The company was started by Herb Fry Jr. in 1978. For further information and contact details visit www.herbfrywaterproofing.com