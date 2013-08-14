Herb Fry Waterproofing Offers Lifetime Guarantee on Basement Waterproofing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Herb Fry Waterproofing, an acclaimed BBB Accredited business firm now provides world class Mold remediation in Jenkintown. The company aims at offering efficient, least invasive and cost-effective mold remediation service to the clients.



They treat Mold and Mildew in accordance with EPA guidelines to ensure no recurrences and make sure that the client gets rid of that musty smell too. In fact, their basement waterproofing in Blue Bell offers a lifetime guarantee.



While elaborating further, a representative stated, “When you have moisture in your basement, either standing water caused by hydrostatic pressure or water vapor migrating through the foundation it affects the entire home environment. Because of the Stack effect, the process by which air circulates throughout your house from bottom to top, Basement problems are whole house problems.”



Apart from mold remediation in Philadelphia, the company also provides numerous other services like sump pump and back-up installation (Battery and water-powered back-ups), External excavation and Sealing, Exterior pressure relief systems, Wall repair such as Parging or Rough casting, Waterproof coating for floor and walls, Down spout extensions, Pressure relief systems (French Drain), Traditional exterior surface French Drains, Foundation repair and stabilization, Foundation crack injections, Water Impervious membranes, Crawlspace encapsulation, Dehumidification systems, Grading and many more.



Their foundation repair in West Chester can be considered as the best solution for damaged foundations, that can handle all types of foundation be it stone, Poured Concrete, Concrete Block & Fieldstone. The company has helped thousands of homeowners in drying and repairing their basements and foundations.



About Herb Fry Waterproofing

Herb Fry the owner of Herb Fry Waterproofing is doing basement Waterproofing since 1976. The company fixed thousands of basements all over the Delaware Valley. Apart from the fact that it offers the most reliable, efficient, and least invasive waterproofing system in the area yet quality work and customer service are the main goal of this BBB Accredited business firm. They offer not only Lifetime Guarantee on all Pressure Relief Systems, but 5 additional guarantees as well.



For more information, please visit: http://www.herbfrywaterproofing.com



Contact Detail:-

470 S. Sweet Gum Lane

Lafayette Hill, PA 19444