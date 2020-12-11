Herbal Cosmetic Market to Witness Astonishing Growth: Shiseido, Unilever, Beiersdorf

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- AMA Latest publication of the Herbal Cosmetic Comprehensive Study by Type (Hair care, Skincare, Fragrance), Application (Cleaning, Anti Disease, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Pharmacy, Departmental store, Beauty spa/salon, Internet retailing, Specialty store), Gender (Men, Women) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024 examines the market for Herbal Cosmetic and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Herbal Cosmetic, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Herbal cosmetics are primarily formulated, using different cosmetic ingredients to form the base so that one or more herbal ingredients are used to cure the various skin ailments. The name itself suggests that the herbal cosmetics are natural and free from all the harmful synthetic chemicals which otherwise may prove to be toxic for the skin. Compared to the other beauty products, natural cosmetics are very safe to use. The market of the herbal cosmetic is having numerous opportunities as the herbal products are considered as the low cost and effective replacement to the synthetic beauty products, but there are some competitors which are grabbing the herbal product market by the synthetic product which is a hindrance for the market

Market Drivers

- Chemical less property of the product

- An increasing number of well-travelled consumers

- Rising consumer inclination towards their enhanced appearance and looks across the globe



Market Trend

- Increasing global exposure to the health and the beauty trends

- using herbal medicines in the skin care industry



Restraints

- Increasing number of the other synthetic product competitors that are ready to grab the herbal company's share



Opportunities

- Herbal products are considered as the low cost and effective replacement to the synthetic beauty products



Challenges

- Lesser availability in some market

- Low availability of the skilled labour



List of players profiled in this report: L'Oral (United States), P&G (United States), Shiseido (Japan), Unilever (United Kingdom), Beiersdorf (Germany), Amway (United States), AVON Beauty Products (United Kingdom), Burberry (United Kingdom), Chanel (France) and Clarins (France).



Type (Hair care, Skincare, Fragrance), Application (Cleaning, Anti Disease, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Pharmacy, Departmental store, Beauty spa/salon, Internet retailing, Specialty store), Gender (Men, Women)

