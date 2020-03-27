Herbal Medicinal Products Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- The global herbal medicinal products market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue generation, during the forecast period. Rising demand for natural medications for the treatment of health issues is driving the market growth.



Herbalism (also herbal medicine or phytotherapy) is the study of botany and use of plants intended for medicinal purposes or for supplementing a diet. Plants have been the basis for medical treatments through much of human history, and such traditional medicine is still widely practiced today.



The global Herbal Medicinal Products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2026.



This report studies the Herbal Medicinal Products market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Tsumura

- Schwabe

- Madaus

- Weleda

- Blackmores

- Arkopharma

- SIDO MUNCUL

- Arizona Natural



Segment by Type:

- Detoxification Medicine

- Antipyretic Medicine

- Digestant Medicine

- Blood Circulation Medicine

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Western Herbalism

- Traditional Chinese Medicine

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Herbal Medicinal Products Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Forecast

4.5.1. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Herbal Medicinal Products Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



