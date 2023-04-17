NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Herbal Nutraceuticals market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), NOW Foods, Inc. (United States), The Nature's Bounty Co. (United States), Gaia Herbs, Inc. (United States), Oregon's Wild Harvest (United States), Bio-Botanica, Inc. (United States), Solaray, Inc. (United States), Herbochem (United States), The Himalaya Drug Company (India), Twinlab Corporation (United States).



Nutraceutical is a substance that is a food or a part of food that in addition to its normal nutritional value provides medicinal or health benefits including the prevention and treatment of diseases. Nutraceutical has benefit over the medicine because they avoid side effect, have naturally nutritional supplement, etc. Herbal nutraceutical are made from raw ingredients with no additives or toxins added. As compared to traditional products on the market, these products are more reliable, cleaner, and tolerable.Aloe vera, garlic, ginger, green tea, and turmeric are some of the most popular herbal nutraceuticals on the market. Furthermore, these herbal nutraceuticals are widely distributed through a variety of delivery outlets, including online retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, and others.



by Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Source of Extraction (Leaves, Bark, Root), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Form Type (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder)



Market Drivers:

Lack of Stringent Regulation

Growing demand for Natural Ingredients



Market Trends:

Growing Focus on Product R&D

Advantage of Powder over Liquid, Capsule and Other Forms



Opportunities:

Emergence of New Herbal Extraction Technologies



Restraints:

Side Effects Associated the Some Herbal Extracts



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



