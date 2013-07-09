Herbal Supplements Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The market of herbal supplements is witnessing a steady growth since the last decade mainly due to the growing awareness among the consumers of the effect of consuming synthetic supplements. Herbal supplements market was not even affected by the financial meltdown during 2009-10. Some of the major factors driving the market for global supplements market include the growing global ageing population and the growing concern among consumer to stay healthy and fit.



During the recession period, when every other market was experiencing the heat of financial meltdown herbal supplements was one of the few markets which was not affected by it instead, the market for global supplements grew at a considerable rate during that period. The main reason behind it was consumer preference to go for products which are healthy and at the same time are cheaper than their conventional counterparts. The difference between the price of herbal supplements and their conventional counterparts, proved to be a major factors which helped and is still helping its market to grow. In addition to that, herbal supplements cause very less or no side effects, which is also helping its easy acceptance among the consumers and further helping in the growth of the market.



Huge opportunities lie in the Asia Pacific market, where the growth is driven mainly due to growing demand from emerging economies of China and India. The changing lifestyle and health awareness among consumers in the two countries is driving and is expected to drive the herbal supplements market in the years to come.



Some of the major players in the global herbal supplements market include Arizona Natural Products Inc, Bio-Botanica Inc, Emami Ltd, Himalaya Drug Company, Natrol Inc, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Ricola USA Inc and Nature’s Herbs among others.



