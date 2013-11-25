Herbalife Diet Information and Products Now Available at OhMyFat.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- ItBody Inc., one of Korea’s leading diet and nutrition companies, recently announced the launch of its new website, OhMyFat.com. The new website will enhance the shopping experience of American and European customers by allowing them easier access to the company’s products.



At this time, OhMyFat offers patrons a wide variety of merchandise that can help them reach their weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, fitness, and personal care goals. For example, the company’s Herbalife Prelox Blue capsules can improve men’s reproductive health. The product contains l-arginine, which helps blood vessels and circulation, as well as pycnogenol, an antioxidant that slows down the effects of free radicals. By taking two tablets twice a day for at least 14 days, and then one to two tablets twice each day after, the user will see improved health.



The company’s range of Herbalife diet supplements are especially popular with customers due to their natural ingredients, delicious flavors, and reasonable prices. The Herbalife supplements are also available in various forms such as drinks, formula 1 shakes, capsules, herbal tea concentrates and aloe concentrates, and protein bars and powders.



Many customers who have tried OhMyFat’s Herbalife line have reported positive results.



“I totally recommend Herbalife to anyone who needs to lose weight but does not have much time to exercise a lot to try this product,” stated one of OhMyFat’s former clients. “To my utter surprise, without lots of exercise and hitting the gym, I went from 143 pounds to 121 pounds within a period of four weeks. The products that I used contain loads of proteins and fibers along with 20 vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients which can make you lose weight in the healthiest possible manner.”



Individuals interested in learning more about OhMyFat.com and its Herbalife store can visit the company’s website or its Facebook page for more information. The company accepts payments through PayPal, MasterCard, and Visa.



About OhMyFat

Ohmyfat offers a range of diet and nutrition products to weight-conscious consumers worldwide. The company is well-established in developing balanced dietary regimen focused both on nutrition and weight loss. For more information, please visit http://ohmyfat.com