Herbal/Traditional Products in Belarus - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Herbal/Traditional Products in Belarus" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Economical consumption patterns and widespread trading down were the most important factors impacting sales of herbal/traditional products in Belarus during 2012. The more economical consumption of herbal/traditional products in 2012 was caused by the suspension of the system of favourable exchange rates for companies sourcing foreign currency for the importation of medicines at reduced rates which took effect on 20 October 2011 and caused strong growth in unit prices in many consumer health...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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