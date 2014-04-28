New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Herbal/traditional products are having dynamic growth rates relative to OTC products because consumers are increasingly demanding natural solutions for common health conditions. There are two very appealing cases of successful new product development and consumer acceptance of products resembling the traditional herbal remedies. Digestive remedies is the first one. Manufacturers definitively embraced herbal/traditional ingredients and currently almost all of the laxatives in Euromonitor...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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