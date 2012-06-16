Herbal/Traditional Products in Hong Kong, China - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Herbal/Traditional Products in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Most consumers accept herbal/traditional products because traditional Chinese medicine is widely used among the older generations to treat ailments. In 2011, more effective forms were developed that can treat and cure ailments faster with little or no side effects, which is why the younger generation prefers western medications. Despite this, there was growing acceptance by the younger generation to consume herbal/traditional products. As such, value growth for herbal/traditional products was...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Analgesics, Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicated Skin Care, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
