Fast Market Research recommends "Herbal/Traditional Products in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Herbal/traditional products remained stagnant in current value terms in 2013. The implementation of recent EU regulations on herbal and medicinal products, coupled with the declining interest from consumers in herbal/traditional remedies, contributed to the poor performance of the category.
Competitive Landscape
Herbal/traditional products remained fragmented in 2013, and large multinational players which have products in their ranges which contain herbal ingredients led, but only with small value shares. For example, the largest brand in 2013 was Ernest Jackson's Halls, with a value share of 8%, followed by Reckitt Benckiser's Senokot with a 4% share. Larger companies did not have difficulties complying with the European Traditional Herbal Medicinal Product Directive, having the financial resources to do so, or in many cases already complying with the requirements.
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Industry Prospects
According to the trade sources interviewed, no major regulatory developments are expected to be implemented during the forecast period which will affect the industry the way the European Traditional Herbal Medicinal Product Directive did. The category is expected to continue to become more concentrated and less dynamic as a result of the implementation of the EU regulation.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Herbal/Traditional Products industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Herbal/Traditional Products industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Herbal/Traditional Products in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Herbal/Traditional Products in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What is the market size of Herbal/Traditional Products in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Are Ayurvedic or Traditional Chinese Medicine products available in United Kingdom?
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