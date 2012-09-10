Herbert Holloway and Artist Development Becomes Partners

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Nebraska Media Pros, an Omaha based renowned and proficient graphic design solution for both printing and web design, and Artist Developments, famous for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment giant Warner Brothers, have recently signed a strategic partnership in Nebraska.



Herbert Lee Holloway, graphic designer and owner of Nebraska Media Pros, and former Warner Bros employee Artist Development have signed out the Memorandum setting out the terms and goals of their partnership to work together for Artist Development’s new indie artist site “MixTape Cover King.”



Herbert Lee Holloway and Artist Development will work together with the objective to promote and lead the marketing and branding of the indie artists of the world to take their music career to the next level. They have committed to assist the indie artists to reach their desired destination through their joint services offered in MixTape Cover King.



In MixTape Cover King, Artist Development will use all of his music industry resources that he previously used for the major artists to help the indie artists establish an online music presence applying his artist development expertise and music marketing strategies. These strategies will have them dominating the internet and will help them gain exposure fast. While Herbert Lee Holloway will provide them with high quality professional graphics that will make their brand look professional and draw attention of their potential audiences.



“Together we are trying to lead your brand to success. So if you are looking for a mixtape cover, club flyer, event tickets, band website, business cards or whatever graphic design you need done to brand your business, we got you covered. At Mixtape Cover Kings we also provide printing services for these products. We provide wholesale printing prices on everything printed and Free shipping.” Said Herbert Lee Holloway, the owner of Nebraska Media Pros.



About Nebraska Media Pros

Renowned graphics designer Herbert Lee Holloway began his career designing flyers and posters for club promoters Pittsburg, Pa. After working there for some days he quite the jobs in early 2009 to start his full time web design business. In late 2009, He founded Nebraska Media Pros in Omaha, Nebraska using his own bed room as office. Within this past five years, Herbert have designed more than hundred websites and have got countless satisfied clients from all over the world started from local business owners, startups, freelancers, online merchants and even other web designers. At present The Nebraska Media Pros has a well rounded and professional five-members-team of designers and marketers. Each of them is dedicated to work and they are serving from their own home offices.



