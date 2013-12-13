Herbert Woods Offer Complimentary Loyalty Card with Boating Holidays

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Herbert Woods Boat Hire offers adventurous boating holidays with plenty of things to do, including shopping, cruising and sightseeing. Have fun discovering the waterways that exceed over one hundred miles of wildlife and greenery. Cruise the waterway in one of the cruisers and use it for accommodation while vacationing on the Norfolk Broads.



There are small, mid-sized and large cruisers consumers may book for boating holidays. The boats sleep 2 up to 12 guests and contains fabulous amenities. For entertainment, enjoy the LCD TV/DVD to watch programmes and movies. During the fall and winter months there is a heating system to keep the boat warm. Book the Freedom of Light that sleeps two to five people or the Shining Light that sleeps up to eight.



Upon arrival to Herbert Woods Boat Hire, the guests are given a complimentary loyalty card. The cards come with special discounts on meals and gift items from local restaurants and shops. Norfolk contains major attractions, such as museums and pubs. Use the card with any cottage and boating holidays vacation.



A spokesperson said, “The holiday vacation packages are economical for couples and families. The loyalty card helps to save on attractions, entertainment, meals and tours. Explore miles and miles of the wildlife cruising the river.”



About Herbert Woods

Herbert Woods is a boat hire used for booking holiday vacations, touring, cruising, lodging, and canoeing. The boat yard has over 90 years of experience providing boating and vacationing services in Norfolk. To learn more about their vacation packages and loyalty cards, call 0800 144 4472 or visit Herbert Woods online.