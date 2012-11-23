Herbfry Waterproofing Announces Lifetime Transferable Warranty for Basement Waterproofing Systems

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- One of the leading basement waterproofing contractors in New Jersey, Herbfry Waterproofing, now offers a transferable lifetime warranty for services of basement waterproofing in NJ. Herb Fry Water proofing provides a wide range of services that includes crawl space encapsulation, mold remediation, foundation repair, and effective basement solutions. Their basement waterproofing contractors are trained to resolve all types of wet basement repair issues and are committed to provide excellent customer service and care.



Mold, dampness or a musty smell coming from one's basement or crawl space can indicate enormous problems. A basement that is not correctly sealed is prone to leaks and water damage. Damage of this sort can lead to all kinds of problems from small complications such as stinking clothes and other belongings to massive issues such as structural problems. A waterproofing company can be asked to analyze the amount of damage that has been done and provide remedies on how to tackle the issue. There are various ways to deal with such situations, but there is only a singular option that actually solves the problem. Herb Fry Waterproofing is one of the leading companies of basement waterproofing in Pennsylvania, that provide solutions to all the basement problems.



Herb Fry Waterproofing controls the spread of mold in your basement, keeping it dry because it grows mostly in moisture. They follow EPA guidelines in their mold treatment. Their efficient Basement Waterproofing in Skippack, can save an aggregate of 17% on heating and cooling bills. It takes alot more effort to heat and cool wet air. Apart from mold remediation, they also offer custom design waterproofing systems, crawlspace systems, foundation and structural repair, dehumidification systems and hydromatic sump pump pits.



About Herb Fry Waterproofing

Herb Fry Waterproofing is a family owned Philadelphia Metro based basement waterproofing company with 33 years of experience. They are top-rated members of the Better Business Bureau, Service Magic and the NAWSRC - National Association of Waterproofing and Structural Repair Contractors. The mission of Herb H. Fry is to enrich the life of each customer by providing unique items and exceptional service in a pleasant environment. By fulfilling this mission, Herb Fry Basement Waterproofing will realize its mission to be an innovative leader in the Basement Waterproofing Market. To know more visit http://www.herbfrywaterproofing.com