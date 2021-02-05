New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Herbicide Market



Herbicides, also referred to as weed killers, are substances that are used to kill unwanted plants. They are categorized into two types, selective herbicide and non-selective herbicide. Selective herbicides clear specific weeds and non selective herbicides clear all types of plant materials. Mostly the herbicides are used in the form of water sprays using the ground equipment. The Herbicide market is estimated to reach USD 39.8 Billion by 2026 at a significant CAGR of 5%, from USD 29.8 Billion in the year 2019.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The market is propelled due to the need for better crop yields, and reduction of the arable land has increased the demand for herbicides and is the major propelling factor. Herbicides decrease the manual and the machinery work, which is boosting the market in the developing economies. The Herbicide market growth is hampered due to the usages of inorganic herbicides, as it may have potential risk to environmental health. Herbicide can hamper aquatic life, can cause harm to bees, and can also cause severe health-related issues. It can also cause problems such as rashes and even death.



Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. The market is propelled due to increasing demand from the agricultural segment.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Herbicide market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Herbicide market are listed below:



BASF, Bayer, DowDupont, Syngenta, FMC Corp., ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm Ltd.



Market segment based on Type:



Synthetic



Bio-Based



Others



Market segment based on Mode of Action:



Selective



Non-Selective



Market segment based on Crop Type:



Grains and Cereals



Oilseeds



Fruits & Vegetables



Turfs & Ornamentals



Others



Radical Features of the Herbicide Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Herbicide market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Herbicide industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Herbicide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Herbicide Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Herbicide Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Herbicide Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Herbicide Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



