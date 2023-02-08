NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Herbs and Spices Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Herbs and Spices market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition: Spices are the most revered product in the commodity trade, and as a result, it is aptly said that the history of spice trade is the history of trade. India and China are the two largest spice exporting countries in the world, and the United States and Europe are the two largest spice consumers. Pepper, cardamom, ginger, turmeric, chilli, cinnamon, nutmeg/mace, cloves, pimento, and vanilla are the most common tropical spice crops, while cumin, coriander, sesame seeds, mustard, oregano, and mint are the most important non-tropical spice crops. The Demand for Natural and Organic Ingredients has flourished across nations, this has derived huge demand for herbs and spices. Another reason for the demand is the fast pace growth in end use industries such as cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals.



FSSAI Regulations and Guidelines on Spices - The Food Safety and Standards Regulation Specifies Standards For 30 Spices and Condiments, Including Cardamom, Chilies, Cinnamon and Others. Sale of Loose Powdered Spices and Condiments Is Forbidden By FSSAI. It Also Makes It Illegal to Distribute Compounded Asafoetida in Amounts Greater Than One Kilogramme Unless It's in A Sealed Container with Proper Marking. and United States, Food and Drug Administration; CFR - Code of Federal Regulations Title 21 – Provides a Comprehensive List that Defines and Classifies Herbs and Spices along with Codes, these are Essential for any Seller to abide to Ensure Proper Labelling and Classification. Any New Entrant is Required to Acquire Regulatory Approval for Sale Across United States.



Market Opportunities:

Willingness to Pay Premium Price



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods



Market Drivers:

Growth in Cosmetic and Pharma Industry

Demand for Natural and Herbal Products



by Type (Herbs, Spices), Application (Food and Seasoning, Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), Category (Processed, Natural), Distribution Channel (Offline (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores, Independent Retailers, Exclusive/Franchise Stores), Online (E-commerce Websites, 3rd Party Online Sales))



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



