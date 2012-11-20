HerChoiceClinic.com Provides Safe Access to Pregnancy Termination in Orange County

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- When a woman chooses to terminate a pregnancy, it is vital that a safe, reliable and affordable clinic is close at hand. In some areas this facility just isn’t available. This can be due to political pressure from right wing Christian groups or other anti-choice entities, or simply because of a lack of experienced medical professions who have the skills to perform this procedure. The lack of a safe way to have an abortion can be highly dangerous for women.



The Her Choice Women’s Clinic in Santa Ana, which can be found at http://www.HerChoiceClinic.com, is making sure that this won’t be an issue in Orange County. They have a sterling reputation for performing safe and compassionate terminations.



In the first instance, the goal of the clinic is to educate patients about their options. They provide information designed to help with an unplanned pregnancy in any way possible, to help the patient decide what is best for themselves and their particular situation.



Patients who choose termination can be provided with surgical abortion, or the abortion pill, depending what is right for them and the stage of the pregnancy they are at.



The HerChoiceClinic.com website gives a large amount of information regarding the services available at the clinic, and aims to educate patients about their options before they even arrive at the clinic.



A spokesperson for the website said: “It’s important for women to have access to a safe abortion if they so choose. We’re here to make sure that every woman in the Orange County area has a local, well qualified Orange County abortion clinic there for them if they need the facility. Any abortion is a very difficult decision for a woman, and it’s a situation that has to be handled with the upmost care. Here at the Her Choice Women’s Clinic, we believe in supporting our patients emotionally as well as looking after them physically. We have an extremely well qualified and compassionate staff with comprehensive experience and training. Our staff physician is a board certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist. We’re absolutely committed to the safety and privacy of our patients, and their emotional wellbeing.”



