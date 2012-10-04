Hercules Movers in New Jersey Now Offering International Moving Services

Perth Amboy, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Executives at Hercules Movers in New Jersey today announced the company is now offering international moving services for both residential and commercial moves. The business has been consistently rated as one of the best moving companies in both New Jersey and New York and they maintain offices in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Professional movers such as Hercules Movers can be a big help to consumers by saving them a lot of time and effort, especially during an international move. Moving to another country is incredibly difficult as there is a lot of paperwork to read and submit as well as finding schools for underage children. Unfortunately, a lot of people try to tackle moving on their own only to find out that the stress and time involved is not worth the effort.



Moving in and of itself is a tedious process simply because boxing an entire home for a move is time consuming. And if it’s not done properly, household items may be damaged during transit. Hercules Movers are professionals in every sense of the word. The company’s trained movers know how to pack a box so that it fits everything safely and securely.



“I highly recommend Hercules. They moved my home and my company and we didn’t have any nightmares. They did everything they said they were going to do and they didn’t charge us an arm and a leg. I found their loaders to be polite and most importantly, they knew what they were doing.” – Robert Johnson



Many consumers complain about the cost of moving without fully understanding that a lot of the charges go towards gas for the truck and to pay the company’s employees who do the heavy lifting. One of the principles at Hercules Movers said, “We keep our prices low, but we have to pay our guys and we have to put gas in the truck.”



Consumers who are considering a move are encouraged to contact Hercules Movers in New Jersey or in New York. The company’s account representatives will provide a free estimate and even come out to the home to inspect property.



About Hercules Movers

At Hercules Movers, we offer professional moving solutions for a wide range of situations including commercial or residential moves, local moving, inter-state moving or even international moving. Often you may have to move home and your business simultaneously. You don’t have to go hunting about for two separate NY NJ moving companies and spend time and energy co-coordinating two separate moves.