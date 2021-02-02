Here Are the Hottest Hair Trends of 2021

Wilton Manors, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- 2020 was certainly a year that no one could predict with a pandemic, quarantines, and forced closure of all non-essential businesses including hair salons. During this time people found themselves not able to see their usual stylist and sometimes that meant taking their hair into their own hands. This time also gave some people a pause to rethink their relationship with their hair what they wanted to do with it going forward. Much of this takes the shape of people being a little more creative or taking risks with their hair. Kevin Murphy, Founder and Creative Director of Kevin Murphy states, "Just as sustainability is now woven into brands' priorities, diversity is now given equal attention. Beauty and hair trends are now more inclusive than ever! It's about embracing the individual, and from what I can see working backstage at Melbourne Fashion Week in 2020, there is actually more of an 'anti-trend' going on. No one wants to be boxed in to one category anymore. It's going to be more about going with not just how the look comes out, but how the client feels. One thing's for sure though, everyone is embracing change and something new at the moment! People want to look different, and they want to feel different. Women are more daring than ever before, potentially because they are over their long, lockdown hair and opting for short daring crops giving them a new individual sense of freedom!"



French bobs had a major resurgence in 2020, mainly due to the effortless feel and easy grow out. Not being able to go to the salon every six to eight weeks was a large influence in this fashion shift. "Anna Taylor-Joy's late '40s and mid-'60s-inspired bob from The Queen's Gambit are a major source of inspiration right now. The cut is going to suit someone with an oval face shape and the best way to style it is by using a small round brush." says Joey Scandizzo, Co-Creative Director of ELEVEN Australia, "This is perfect for short styles to create irregular texture with kinks and bends through mid-lengths like Anna's, its perfect for short bobs. Take horizontal sections and wrap the mid-lengths around the brush once keeping the ends out and the curl in an upwards motion, blast with heat and allow to cool, once cool, release the hair from the brush and it will have the right amount of kink."



Another trend that is going to continue to reign supreme in 2021 is bangs, specifically curtain bangs. This look is a perfect way to frame the face and add softness and take any style to the next level, making even a messy bun look chic. If they perhaps tried cutting more traditional bangs in 2020, curtain bangs are a great transitional shape to grow out more blunt bang styles.



With so many people still working remotely and travel restrictions in place, having a haircut that looks good when it air dries will be a big request since people are looking for lower maintenance. According to Kevin Murphy, "Just like fashion we're going to see the switch to season-less hairstyles! The days of going blonde for summer and brunette for winter are well and truly gone. Instead, there's going to be more of a movement towards embracing their own natural color and texture. Think: subtle highlights that enhance a make-up free complexion and styling products to emphasize natural curls, rather than creating manufactured ones."



Accessories are continuing to take center stage in the new year. Headbands will hold strong as the hottest look to have, while large statement clips will also continue to be a big trend, along with embellished barrettes with pearls and stones. So make sure to keep those eyes open when browsing the accessory section of the store because hair accessories aren't just for kids these days.



