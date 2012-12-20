"Here Comes Amazing You"- New Book by Carol Sue Gershman Hailed by Women (And Some Men!) as 'Life-Changing'

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- When society dictates the age to slow down and settle, according to New York’s 77 year-old author, Carol Sue Gershman, that is the time to RESTART, RECHARGE AND GO. In fact, Gershman advises to grab the opportunity to reinvent youself, get into better health and a sexier existence. This roadmap to exciting personal change is laid out in a powerful new book titled, ‘Here Comes Amazing You.”



SYNOPSIS:



Here comes amazing you is about making your dreams and desires come true when you no longer think it is possible because of your years. Perhaps you are divorced, widowed, your children have left home, you are retired, and now you think there could not possibly be anything new or exciting ahead of you. How wrong you are, because with good health and a good spirit you can take you to places you never thought possible.



From a full chapter on sex, another on going deep into your imagination, to remembering that good posture shows how proud you are of yourself, there is a topic for everyone. Needless to say, none of the topics are news to you, but read with a different attitude they can be looked upon with a new slant.



While the author has written 49 different topics, you the reader can make the 50th topic the best of them all.



Written clearly and to the point, relatable and accessible, each chapter ends with questions for self-reflection. This is a book women (and a few good men) will use as a handbook to enhance their life on living it at its best; “We do get older but that does not mean that we have to be old? Throw away your pills for passion, please stop making going to doctors your new social life and sign your own declaration of Independence,” Gershman advises.



Topics include developing lion-worthy courage, overcoming loneliness, learning to live without worries, the importance of friends with farther emphasis on diet and vanity.



Gershman is the perfect champion for change. In fact, at age sixty-nine she embarked on a spontaneous road trip from Miami to Montreal taking a new romantic interest with her. The rip-roaring journey served as proof that one is never too old for adventure. After her lover walked out on her, post-trip, she turned the adventure into her first book, ‘The Jewish Lady, The Black Man and the Road Trip’



“I took all of my negative energy and pain, and put it into writing. My goal was to shock him with the book and get him back!” she says.



Now Gershman has taken her life experiences, plus two years of extensive research, to come up with what it takes to have hope, excitement, challenge and new growth. Gershman’s wish is that readers will look at life in a different manner and realize that whatever stage of life one is at, life holds many challenges and dreams. Her book indulges into further topics such as the joys of traveling, home entertaining and even information on how to be the perfect guest.



Critics are excited to see the change the book brings to millions of readers across the country. For more information and to follow the author’s progress, please visit her official website http://www.herecomesamazingyou.com



About the Author: Carol sue Gershman

Carol sue Gershman enjoys living life by reinventing herself on a constant level. She lives in NYC has 3 children and 5 grandchildren. Her favorite projects are writing, singing, travelling, dating and at 77 hardly has enough time in a day.