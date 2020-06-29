Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Hereditary Angioedema Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



DelveInsight launched a new report on Hereditary Angioedema Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Hereditary Angioedema affects one in 50,000 individuals in the United States.

2. Hereditary Angioedema prevalence in Japan is estimated to be 4.1 per 10 million people.

3. Hereditary Angioedema is more prevalent among females than males.



Key benefits of the report

1. Hereditary Angioedema market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Hereditary Angioedema epidemiology and Hereditary Angioedema market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Hereditary Angioedema market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Hereditary Angioedema market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Hereditary Angioedema market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Hereditary Angioedema market.



Hereditary Angioedema is a rare, potentially life-threatening inherited disorder with symptoms of severe, painful, and recurring attacks of oedema (swelling). Hereditary Angioedema patients often suffer for many years and may be subject to unnecessary medical procedures and surgery before receiving an accurate diagnosis. Therapy for Hereditary Angioedema can be generally divided into two approaches, acute (or on-demand) treatment of attacks and prevention of attacks, which is broken down into short-term prophylaxis (STP) and long-term prophylaxis (LTP).



In the current treatment landscape for on-demand Hereditary Angioedema treatment, there are several options, such as intravenous plasma-derived C1-INH (C1-INH[IV]), recombinant human C1-INH, icatibant (a bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist), and ecallantide (a kallikrein inhibitor). However, current prophylactic treatment approaches are minimal and have major tolerability issues due to challenging administration requirements leaving patients with few therapeutic options.



Hereditary Angioedema treatment options in the United States were severely lacking or associated with significant adverse effects; however, few products are currently approved and registered by the FDA, the EMA and many other countries to treat Hereditary Angioedema with additional agents currently undergoing clinical trials.



In 2017, the pdC1-INH agent (Haegarda) was approved by the FDA for prophylaxis of HAE in adolescent and adult patients. This is the second agent approved for Hereditary Angioedema prophylaxis and the first C1-INH for SC administration. In 2009, the FDA approved Berinert, to treat acute abdominal attacks and facial swelling associated with Hereditary Angioedema in adults and adolescents. Then in 2016, FDA approved Berinert, as the first and only pediatric treatment for Hereditary Angioedema.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hereditary Angioedema treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-



Drugs covered

1. BCX7353

2. IONIS-PKK-LRx

3. ATN-249

And many others



The key players in Hereditary Angioedema market are:

1. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

2. Ionis Pharmaceuticals

3. Attune Pharma

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Hereditary Angioedema Market Overview at a Glance

3. Disease Background and Overview: Hereditary Angioedema

4. Hereditary Angioedema Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Hereditary Angioedema Country-Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Hereditary Angioedema Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Hereditary Angioedema Marketed Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. Berinert: CSL Behring

7.3. Takhzyro: Takeda

8. Hereditary Angioedema Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. BCX7353: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

8.3. IONIS-PKK-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

8.4. ATN-249: Attune Pharma

9. Hereditary Angioedema Market Size

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Total 7MM Hereditary Angioedema Market Analysis

10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. EU-5

10.2.1. Germany Market Size

10.2.2. France Market Size

10.2.3. Italy Market Size

10.2.4. Spain Market Size

10.2.5. United Kingdom Market Size

10.3. Japan Market Size

11. Hereditary Angioedema Market Drivers

12. Hereditary Angioedema Market Barriers

13. Appendix

14. Hereditary Angioedema Report Methodology

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



