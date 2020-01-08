Hereditary Angioedema Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018-2028

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Hereditary angioedema refers to a disorder that is marked with recurrent episodes of extreme swelling. Angioedema refers to an area of swelling that lies underneath the lower layer of the tissue or skin just beneath the surface of skin. This type of swelling mainly occurs in legs, arms, tongue, abdomen, face, and larynx. It could be triggered by something as simple as a minor trauma. However, such swelling can happen even without the interference of a known trigger. Increased prevalence of the condition is likely to fuel growth of the global hereditary angioedema market in the forthcoming years.



Episodes of hereditary angioedema come with severe pain in the abdomen, vomiting, and nausea. Swelling in the larynx or airway could obstruct breathing and lead to life threatening situations.



Increased Initiatives to Raise Awareness to Cause Stellar Growth of the Market



Lack of awareness about the medical condition is likely to fuel expansion of the global hereditary angioedema market in the forthcoming years. Hereditary angioedema is often not diagnosed correctly, which leads to wrong or insufficient treatment of the condition. Most of the patients suffering from hereditary angioedema are often misdiagnosed for diseases like non-allergic angioedema, gastrointestinal disorders, and appendicitis. A large number of such inaccurately diagnosed patients generate a huge pool of patients, which is likely to support growth of the global hereditary angioedema market.



On the other hand, increased prevalence of the disease together with augmented healthcare expenditure is expected to open up avenues of growth for the global hereditary angioedema market. In addition to that, increased adoption of prophylaxis therapy is likely to foster growth of the market over the review period.



Furthermore, a rise in the number of initiatives to better awareness about the medical condition amongst the people is likely to influence the growth of the global hereditary angioedema market. With growing importance and promising growth opportunities, the market is estimated to garner focus and investment from major players of the market.



