The global "Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market 2020" to gain from increasing incidences of genetic mutation. Recently Fortune Business Insights, published a report titled, "Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (C-1 Esterase Inhibitors, Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitors), Application (Prophylaxis, Treatment), Route of Administration (IV, Subcutaneous), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025." As per the report, the global hereditary angioedema treatment market was worth US$ 1883.1 Mn in 2017. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% and reach US$ 6533.3 Mn by the end of 2025. The report classifies the global hereditary angioedema treatment market in various segments and offer a comprehensive overview.



Key Players Operating in The Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Attune Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adverum



C-1 Esterase Inhibitor Segment to Dominate Global Market During Forecast Period



In terms of drug class, the C-1 esterase inhibitor is the most popular drug and dominated the global hereditary angioedema treatment market in 2017. The segment accounted for 61.3% of the global market in 2017. The trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the drug's reliability among patients and practitioners.



Increasing awareness about the disorder and rising prevalence of the hereditary angioedema are some factors expected to drive the global hereditary angioedema treatment market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological developments in the hereditary angioedema treatment devices and equipment is expected to boost the global market.



Shire, CSL Behring, and Pharming Group NV to Lead the Global Market



The global hereditary angioedema treatment market is witnessing entry of new players in the market. However, at present Pharming Group NV, Shire, and CSL Behring are together leading the global market owing to the organization's strong distribution network. Some of the other companies operating in the global hereditary angioedema treatment market are BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Attune Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Adverum.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Strategies of Leading Market Players

Epidemiology of Hereditary Angioedema – for Key Countries

Pipeline Analysis

4 Introduction of New Products/Approvals (by Major Players)

Global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class

C-1 Esterase Inhibitors

Bradykynin Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitors

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Prophylaxis

Treatment

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

IV

Subcutaneous

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



