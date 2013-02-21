Here's a New Deal That Will Make Anyone Fall out Their Seat from ATD-AMERICAN

Wyncote, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The renowned company has just been recognized for having the largest number of items sold for office furniture on GSA Advantage. With that being said, ATD American is proud to now offer a deal on faux leather business chairs that are affordable, and will be sure to make customers do a double take when they see the price. The flip up arms and leather upholstery business chairs are only $97.00. The Manager’s chair allows those who have a limited workspace access areas other executive chairs cannot, making them an ideal solution.



Business owners should no longer worry when it comes to ordering office furniture and computer desk chairs, because the flip up arms will be no match for any tight and cornered workstation. ATD American’s thick padded seat makes for an ergonomically designed computer desk chair. If one happens to be a high up executive looking for the best office chair, it is important to select the one that provides optimal comfort and decreases any health risks that may be ignited from an uncomfortable chair. If one is looking to purchase them for the entire office, or wants to treat themselves with a comfortable, yet affordable executive chair, the Manager’s Chair with Flip-Up Arms is the way to go. This price cannot be beat and will work for every type of worker. ATD American has found this to be great for individuals who are in the military or law enforcement since the flip up arms do not interfere with any equipment.



There are several good reasons for one to invest in comfortable computer desk chairs from one of the largest office furniture providers. For starters, support is one of the biggest problems for those who frequently sit at a desk. Many health issues starting from the neck, shoulders, and down to the lower back can all be caused without the proper support and structure from a well-made office chair. ATD has been perfecting the science of ergonomics to provide individuals with a supportive, comfortable seat that will decrease problems from being developed and increase productivity. All of the features and benefits that the cheap executive chair provides are wonderful, but ATD American did not forget a sense of style. When it comes to one’s desk, there is no better way to exude professionalism than with the style of an office chair. They allow one to express their decorative taste, but still manage to remain professional and comfortable in the workspace.



About ATD-AMERICAN

ATD-AMERICAN is a women-owned small business, serving the special needs of government customers for three generations. Thousands of Federal Government buyers count on ATD-AMERICAN for GSA-Approved furniture at GSA contract prices. ATD-AMERICAN specializes in office desks, business chairs, executive chairs, stacking chairs and school furniture. We also offer nationwide professional installation services and free space planning and design. For a customized office furniture quote or space planning assistance, call one of our GSA sales representatives at 1-888-283-2378.



To learn more please visit http://www.atdamerican.com